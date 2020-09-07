Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #13 (4 September 2020)

1,046 cases

755 recovered

35 deaths

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the country to prioritize arranging flights for Vietnamese laborers to travel to South Korea and Japan for work. In addition, he also urged to early reopen commercial flights between Vietnam and South Korea, Japan, and areas where the pandemic has been properly controlled.

Most of Vietnam's COVID-19 deaths to date have been of patients, aged 28-93, suffering from several underlying conditions including diabetes, heart failure and kidney failure.

