Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #13 (4 September 2020)
1,046 cases
755 recovered
35 deaths
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the country to prioritize arranging flights for Vietnamese laborers to travel to South Korea and Japan for work. In addition, he also urged to early reopen commercial flights between Vietnam and South Korea, Japan, and areas where the pandemic has been properly controlled.
Most of Vietnam's COVID-19 deaths to date have been of patients, aged 28-93, suffering from several underlying conditions including diabetes, heart failure and kidney failure.
WEEKLY HIGHLIGHT
Vietnamese authorities started charging a quarantine fee for everyone entering Vietnam from September 1st. However, the medical treatment of Vietnamese nationals in case they are infected by the pandemic will continue be covered by the state budget. Foreign nationals are required to pay for their own medical treatment.
Vietnam has lifted the mandatory 14-days quarantine for foreign experts, investors and diplomats if they enter the country for less than 14 days. However, they must comply with all other health measures and must follow their scheduled itinerary.