Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #12 (28 August 2020)
1.036 cases
632 recovered
30 deaths
The Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on Thursday meeting, urged authorities and people to stay vigilant against COVID-19 by taking preventive measures and resolutely implement the order of ‘new normal’ to revive the national economy.
There has been some retested positive cases in Vietnam after recovery. Minister of Health required medical facilities to strictly follow those who are recovered in the period of 14 days to avoid reinfection.
WEEKLY HIGHLIGHT
Da Nang city authorities will continue to issue ‘market passes’ for residents for another 15-day period from August 27 to prevent overcrowding at markets.
Quang Ngai province authorities from August 24 relaxed social distancing rules after going 16 days without any cases. However, nonessential activities such as festivals, bars, movie theaters, and sports events will continue to remain closed.
RED CROSS CHAPTERS’ RESPONSE
8,496 beneficiaries in cash transfer for basic need and livelihood
592,913 USD in cash and in-kind mobilized by Provincial Chapters
39,028 people benefited from 202 communications events
626,404 medical masks/ 29,812 soaps, hand sanitizers distributed
542 news, articles published