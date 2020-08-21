Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #11 (21 August 2020)

1,007 cases

439 recovered

25 deaths

The Head of Vietnam National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, said that Vietnam now had no choice but to “live safely with the virus”. Vietnam’s Health Ministry has registered to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine. In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country’s own COVID-19 vaccine.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHT

Ho Chi Minh City authorities plan to test arrivals from Hanoi, Hai Duong, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, where cases have been reported, as a precautionary measure.

Authorities in Hanoi imposed social distancing measures at cafes, restaurants, and pubs from August 19. Customers are required to sit one meter apart, while staff must to wear masks.

Authorities in Dak Lak province lifted social distancing measuring in its capital city Buon Ma Thuot as well as a lockdown of four streets from August 17.

Vietnam Red Cross Society’s Response