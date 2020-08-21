Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #11 (21 August 2020)
1,007 cases
439 recovered
25 deaths
The Head of Vietnam National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, said that Vietnam now had no choice but to “live safely with the virus”. Vietnam’s Health Ministry has registered to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine. In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country’s own COVID-19 vaccine.
WEEKLY HIGHLIGHT
Ho Chi Minh City authorities plan to test arrivals from Hanoi, Hai Duong, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, where cases have been reported, as a precautionary measure.
Authorities in Hanoi imposed social distancing measures at cafes, restaurants, and pubs from August 19. Customers are required to sit one meter apart, while staff must to wear masks.
Authorities in Dak Lak province lifted social distancing measuring in its capital city Buon Ma Thuot as well as a lockdown of four streets from August 17.
Vietnam Red Cross Society’s Response
4,315 USD in cash supported for 2 provinces (Da Nang, Hai Duong)
500,490 USD in cash and in-kind mobilized by Provincial/City Chapters
167,332 people benefited from 595 communication events
459,485 medical masks/ 33,654 soaps and hand sanitizers distributed
540 news, articles published