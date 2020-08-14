Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #10 (14 August 2020)
911 cases
425 recovered
21 deaths
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on August 12 that the next 10 days would be critical in the country's fight against a new coronavirus outbreak, which resurfaced late last month after three months of no domestic cases.
WEEKLY HIGHLIGHT
• The latest local cases have been reported from Da Nang, Hai Duong, Quang Nam, and Quang Tri, which makes up total of 39 provinces/cities having cases of Covid-19
• Da Nang city authorities have extended social distancing measures for another two weeks from August 11.
• Authorities in Hai Duong city have imposed a lockdown since August 14 after new cases were detected there since August 7.
VNRC RESPONSE
• 10,000 face masks were handed to medical personals in Public Security forces by President Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu
• 21,639 people participated in communication events
• 155,000 medical masks/200 face shields
• 720 soaps and hand sanitizers
• 23 news, articles published