Vietnam, Philippines - Typhoon GONI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, Government of Vietnam) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2020)

Tropical Storm GONI is moving over the South China Sea and approaching the central coast of Vietnam. It is forecast to make landfall as a tropical depression in the area north of Qui Nhon on the afternoon of 5 November.

Preparedness measures are ongoing, as central Vietnam has been heavily affected by rainfall, floods and landslides caused by precedent typhoons.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines the number of fatalities caused by the passage of GONI has increased to 20 and 74 people have been injured, 3 are missing across Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Regions. There are 24,750 damaged houses and 382,708 persons are currently displaced to evacuation centers. In total, approximately 2.08 million people have been affected.

On 4-6 November, very heavy rainfall and strong wind are forecast over Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh Provinces (central Vietnam).