Viet Nam + 1 more
Vietnam, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone CONSON, update (GDACS, JTWC, AHA Centre, NDRRMC, NCHMF Vietnam, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CONSON ("Jolina" in the Philippines) made landfall in the late evening of 12 September in the northern coast of Quang Nam Province (central Vietnam), as a tropical depression.
- According to the AHA Centre and media reports, in Vietnam, two people died and 18 people were rescued. At least 62 houses were damaged, after the landfall of CONSON.
- In the Philippines, the passage of Tropical Cyclone CONSON on 6-8 September, caused at least 17 fatalities, 24 injured individuals, and seven missing people, as reported by the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). More than 29,830 people are currently displaced across 181 evacuation centres and up to 313,373 people have been affected by the passage of CONSON.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of north-central Vietnam, from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue Provinces.