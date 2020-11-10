Viet Nam + 2 more

Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia - Tropical Storm ETAU (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NCHMF, Government of Vietnam, Cambodia Meteo) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2020)

  • After passing through Visayas, Southern Luzon and Mindoro Regions (central Philippines) on 6-8 November, Tropical Storm ETAU is moving westwards over South China Sea, and on 9 November, its center was located approximately 440 km east of Tuy Hoa (Phu Yien, central-south Vietnam), with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h.
  • ETAU is forecast to strengthen as it makes landfall south of Tuy Hoa in the evening of 9 November, with maximum sustained wind up to 85 km/h. After that, ETAU is expected to weaken as it moves west, overland, reaching central-eastern Cambodia on the morning of 10 November.
  • On 9-12 November, heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong wind are expected for central-southern Provinces of Vietnam. Locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern, and western Cambodia on 10-11 November.

