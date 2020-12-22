Vietnam, Malaysia - Tropical Depression KROVANH update (GDACS, MET Malaysia, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2020)

Tropical depression KROVANH is moving west-south-west over the South China Sea, on 22 December at 0.00 UTC its center was located approximately 500 km south-east of Vung Tàu City (southern Vietnam), with maximum sustained wind of 56 km/h.

KROVANH is forecast to weaken as it moves east towards Malaysia, over the South China Sea, dissipating in the morning of 23 December.