Vietnam, Malaysia - Tropical Depression KROVANH update (GDACS, MET Malaysia, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2020)

  • Tropical depression KROVANH is moving west-south-west over the South China Sea, on 22 December at 0.00 UTC its center was located approximately 500 km south-east of Vung Tàu City (southern Vietnam), with maximum sustained wind of 56 km/h.

  • KROVANH is forecast to weaken as it moves east towards Malaysia, over the South China Sea, dissipating in the morning of 23 December.

  • Moderate to heavy rainfall with strong wind and thunderstorms are forecast over southern Vietnam and rainfall is forecast over peninsular north-eastern coast of Malaysia on 22-23 December.

