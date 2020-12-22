Viet Nam + 1 more
Vietnam, Malaysia - Tropical Depression KROVANH update (GDACS, MET Malaysia, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2020)
Tropical depression KROVANH is moving west-south-west over the South China Sea, on 22 December at 0.00 UTC its center was located approximately 500 km south-east of Vung Tàu City (southern Vietnam), with maximum sustained wind of 56 km/h.
KROVANH is forecast to weaken as it moves east towards Malaysia, over the South China Sea, dissipating in the morning of 23 December.
Moderate to heavy rainfall with strong wind and thunderstorms are forecast over southern Vietnam and rainfall is forecast over peninsular north-eastern coast of Malaysia on 22-23 December.