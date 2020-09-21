Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar - Tropical Storm NOUL (DG ECHO partners, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 21 September 2020)

TC Noul caused some damage to the Central provinces of Vietnam. 4 provinces (Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam) have evacuated around 16,391 household or about 54,215 people. Houses were severely affected and the agriculture sector will likely be further suffer due to heavy rain following the storm. There were 6 fatalities and 112 injured, the storm caused severe damage to infrastructure. Due to continued heavy rain, the government warned people of flash floods in these provinces. In Laos, the main road in Ta-oy district of Xekong province was flooded. In Champassak province, water which was collected after torrential rain, flooded parts of Pakxe city. Strong wind toppled trees, electricity poles and power lines in parts of Saravan, Champassak and Xekong provinces. The Meteorology and Hydrology Department warned of landslides in mountainous areas. In Myanmar, rain and thundershowers are widespread in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Taninthayi Regions, Southern Shan, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States with likelihood of regionally heavy and isolated heavy falls until 22 September. In Thailand, heavy rain brought on by the Tropical Storm particularly in the Central part of the country.