Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia - Tropical Cyclone NOUL update (GDACS, JTWC, Copernicus EMS, JMA, NCHMF, media)

Tropical Cyclone NOUL continued to west over the South China Sea toward central Vietnam and made landfall over the coastal area between Dong Ha and Hue cities (Thua Thien Hue Province) on 18 September, as a tropical storm. On 18 September, its centre was located inland approximately 25 km south of Savannakhet Town (central Laos, close to the border with Thailand), as a tropical storm.

According to media, as of 18 September, more than 500,000 people are being evacuated in the central provinces of Vietnam.

NOUL is forecast to continue westward inland over eastern Thailand on 18 September and in the morning of 19 September, weakening, as a tropical depression.

The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR464) on 16 September, to support damage assessment.