Vietnam - Laos: Strengthening cooperation in the field of meteorology and hydrology

On December 6, 2020, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam Tran Hong Ha and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Laos Sommad Pholsena signed and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of meteorology and hydrology between the two countries Vietnam and Laos.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed within the framework of the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Lao Inter-Governmental Committee on bilateral cooperation, co-chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

Based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties in 2016, recognizing the common interests of both countries in establishing cooperation in the field of meteorology and hydrology and wishing to strengthen friendly relations and understanding between the two parties, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Lao People's Democratic Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith. The aim of this Memorandum of Understanding is to promote the collaboration on weather forecast and natural disaster warning between the Parties.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam will support the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Lao PDR to enhance capacity on daily weather forecast and natural disaster warning; contribute to national and regional socio-economic development and natural disaster prevention.

The Memorandum of Understanding focuses on meteorological and hydrological data exchange, including sharing of hydrological and meteorological data, including but not limited to weather radar data, lightning data and surface station data; sharing the hydrological and meteorological data (rain, water level, discharge) in particular areas: Nam Ma River, Houaphanh Province, Lao PDR (upstream of Ma River - Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam), Nam Neun and Nam Mo Rivers, Xiang Khouang Province, Lao PDR (upstream of Ca River - Nghe An Province, Vietnam), Sepon (upstream of Sepon River - Vietnam), Sekong (upstream of Sekong River - Thua Thien Hue Province, Vietnam), to support weather forecast as well as natural disaster warning at national and provincial levels. The two sides agree to emergently complement hydrological situation to the other if values of water level and precipitation exceed ordinary value.

Regarding meteorological amd hydrological forecast, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam will provide the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Lao PDR severe weather information and warnings; high resolution numerical weather with products through the Regional Subprojects for Southeast Asia under the Weather Forecasting Programme (SWFP-SeA), in which the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam is assigned as the Regional Forecast Support Center (RFSC Hanoi) by WMO. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam will provide the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Lao PDR with flash flood warning products through the Southeast Asia Flash Flood Forecasting with System (SeAFFGS), in which Vietnam is assigned as the Regional Center by WMO. The Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will assist the Lao PDR Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in flood and inundation mapping.

In relation to capacity building, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam will support the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Lao PDR on capacity building of weather forecasting, hydrological forecasting and natural disaster warning through training courses and expertise sharing. The topics of the training cources include but not limited to the followings: hydrological modeling including flood and inundation models; meteorological forecasting including numerical weather prediction, operation of forecasting systems and in-depth training on application of weather forecasting models for the territory of Lao PDR.

Concerning the implementing agencies, the implementing agency of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam is Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, the implementing agency of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Lao PDR is Department of Meteorology and Hydrology. The implementing agencies will discuss and develop an implementation plan, which includes technical details of the mentioned fields of cooperation. The implementing agencies will seek for financial supports from the parties and international development partners such as the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for conducting activities under the implementation plan.

This Memorandum of Understanding will become effective from the day of its signature by the duly authorized representatives of the two parties and will remain in force for a period of five years and be extended for five years, unless either side notifies in writing its intention to terminate three months prior to the date of the expiration of the present Memorandum of Understanding.

Uyen Nguyen