Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia - Tropical Cyclone MATMO (GDACS, JTWC, NCHMF, media, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Oct 2019
- Tropical Cyclone MATMO formed over the South China Sea on 29 October, moving west-northwest towards Vietnam. On 30 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 275 km east-southeast of Quy Nhon City (Binh Dinh Province, central Vietnam) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
- MATMO should make landfall on the afternoon of 30 October with maximum sustained winds of 70-75 km/h before weakening to a tropical depression as it moves inland towards north-east Cambodia and southern Laos on 31 October.
- Heavy rain and strong winds could affect central provinces and north-eastern Cambodia and south-eastern Laos.
- Evacuation orders are being prepared for those living in areas at high-risk risk of flash floods and landslides and ships are advised not to go out to sea or to return to port. Local mergency response teams and ships are on standby.
- A low pressure system will also affect the Kampot and Sihanoukville provinces of southern Cambodia on 1 November. Warnings for heavy rain and floods are in effect.