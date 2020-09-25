Viet Nam
Vietnam - Landslides (AHA Centre, IMHEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2020)
On 18-21 September, several landslides triggered by flash floods occurred in the mountainous districts of Quang Nam Province (central Vietnam).
Damage was reported to houses, at least 10 schools, several main roads and bridges, leaving many communities isolated. The power infrastructure and water network were damaged as well, affecting many families living in the area. Over the next 24 hours, rain and thunderstorms are expected of Quang Nam Province.