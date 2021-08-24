Skip to main content
Viet Nam
Vietnam - Landslide (NCHMF Vietnam, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2021)
- On early 24 August, a landslide event triggered by recent heavy rainfall was reported in Na Hang District (Tuyen Quang Province, Northeast region of Vietnam), resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, at least three people have died, whilst search and rescue operations are ongoing.
- On 24-25 August, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over the Northeast region.
