Viet Nam

Vietnam - Landslide (NCHMF Vietnam, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2021)

  • On early 24 August, a landslide event triggered by recent heavy rainfall was reported in Na Hang District (Tuyen Quang Province, Northeast region of Vietnam), resulting in casualties.
  • According to media reports, at least three people have died, whilst search and rescue operations are ongoing.
  • On 24-25 August, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over the Northeast region.

