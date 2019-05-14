Vietnam insights: The right to health and access to universal health coverage for older people

Executive summary

Vietnam’s population is ageing rapidly and, alongside this demographic transition, the country is undergoing an epidemiological transition with a major shift in patterns of disease and health. The prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has risen, and conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease have a disproportionate impact on older people.

The health system in Vietnam needs to adapt to these demographic and epidemiological changes to ensure older people’s right to health is realised. Access to universal health coverage (UHC), a global priority under the United Nations 2030 Agenda, is a key part of the realignment of health systems required to ensure older people’s right to health is met.

This report is a companion to the Global AgeWatch Insights report, The right to health for older people, the right to be counted (globalagewatch.org). It assesses the extent to which older people can realise their right to health and are included in UHC efforts in Vietnam. The findings are a result of literature and data reviews, as well as in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with older people and stakeholders in Vietnam