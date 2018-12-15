Vietnam – heavy rain (DG ECHO, STC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2018)
From 9 to 12 December 2018, due to the development of the cold atmosphere to the central of Vietnam, extremely heavy rain has happened in vast areas from the provinces of Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, that caused loss and damages. 13 people died, one person is missing and nine house have collapsed. Additionally, fields have been flooded and dead cattle and poultry have been reported.
On 13 December 2018, heavy rain continues happening in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien. The disaster risk is level 1 according to Vietnamese disaster risk level (level 5 is the highest).
The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has guided the provinces from Ha Tinh to Phu Yen to keep monitoring the development of the natural disasters in order to deal with and mitigate the damages. Since the damage is within local government’s capacity, there is no requirement for INGO to support at the moment.