Vietnam - Floods, update (Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, Government of Vietnam, NCHMF, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2021)

Central Provinces of Vietnam continue to be affected by floods caused by heavy rain, resulting in an increased human impact, as reported by Vietnam Disaster Management Authority.

As of 2 December, at least 18 people have died or are missing, in the Provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Kon Tum and Dak Lak. Local authorities have evacuated 6,030 households to safe areas in Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa Provinces. Up to 25,000 students are not attending schools, as several buildings, including 60,000 houses have been damaged by floodwater.