Vietnam: Floods - Revised Appeal n° MDRVN020

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks 2.3 million Swiss Francs, decreased from 3.9 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Viet Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) to deliver emergency assistance to and support the immediate and early recovery needs of 27,500 households (110,000 people) for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas and strategies of implementation: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), disaster risk reduction (DRR), community engagement and accountability (CEA) as well as protection, gender and inclusion (PGI). This revision is necessitated based on the findings from the detailed damage and needs assessment conducted by VNRC’s provincial disaster response teams (PDRT) in the four targeted provinces of Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, during December 2020, as well as intensive coordination and consultation meetings with other stakeholders both at the national and provincial levels. The results showed that many affected households had either selfinitiated and completed repairs to their shelters or had received assistance from other organizations for both emergency and recovery interventions. Therefore, the revised emergency appeal has taken into consideration these factors and narrowed the scope of the operation, meeting the actual immediate needs of the affected population.

Situation Overview

From 6 October 2020 the central region of Viet Nam experienced prolonged, heavy rains that caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides in eight provinces. This was due to the combination of numerous weather systems – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combining with cold air as well as tropical storms Linfa and Nangka. Nine more cyclonic storms hit these parts of central Viet Nam with the final one being Typhoon Vamco which made landfall on 15th November.

People had suffered heavy losses caused by natural disasters in 2020 including damage of people, shelters and properties. 357 dead or missing (291 fatalities, 66 missing people) and 876 injured. 511,172 submerged houses, 3,429 collapsed houses, 333,084 damaged houses/ roofs blown away. These storms and floods happened in a row are considered the most terrible disaster which hit the Central Viet Nam in the past 100 years.

The floods caused significant damages to infrastructure including roads, schools, health centers and community facilities. It is reported that more than 360 schools were flooded or damaged, lives of over two million livestock were lost, and 30,000 hectares of agricultural production were damaged. In the aftermath of the floods, delivery of assistance was hindered by extensive damage to public transportation infrastructure. VNDMA reported that more than 165 kilometers of national highway, 801 kilometers of local roads and three bridges were heavily damaged. Communication was hampered due to the loss of electricity in many affected areas with 3,125 electric poles having collapsed or broken (VNDMA). As of date, 100% of national highways, 90% of roads and bridges have been reconstructed by the government.