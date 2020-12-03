Viet Nam
Vietnam - Floods (NCHMF, NOAA-CPC, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2020)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rainfall, affected central and south-central Vietnam on 28 November - 1 December.
- According to media reports, 5 people have died (4 in Khanh Hoa and one in Lam Dong Province) and one is missing in Lam Dong Province.
- Floods inundated 1,100 houses in Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam and Dak Lak Provinces. 746 ha of rice were also affected and several roads suffered from the landslides and inundation.
- More than 5,600 people have been evacuated across the Provinces of Nha Trang, Dak Lak, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over most Provinces of central Vietnam.