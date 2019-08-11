11 Aug 2019

Vietnam: Floods Information bulletin

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (318.06 KB)

The situation

Several provinces in the center, central highlands and south of Vietnam have been impacted by floods following torrential rain over a number of days. The worst affected provinces are Kien Giang followed by Lam Dong. Other provinces affected include Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Kon Tum, Dong Nai, Binh Thuan and Binh Phuoc.
According to a report issued by the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (NCDPC), as of date, 10 deaths have been reported while four people injured and over 1,985 people evacuated. In total 12,141 houses are affected by the floods. In addition, households have lost livestock, gardens and other assets.
Flooding of the Cam Ly river in Lam Dong peaked on the evening of 8 August 2019 at 834.25m, exceeding all previous records by 0.28m. While the river level dropped slightly to 830.41m on the following day, it remains at dangerous levels.
Flooding of the Dong Nai river at peaked on 9 August 2019 at 114.10m.
These floods come on the heels of Tropical Storm Wipha which brought heavy rains to the north of Vietnam on 3 August 2019, causing nine deaths and damaging 284 houses in Thanh Hoa and Lang Son provinces.

