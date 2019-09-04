Vietnam - Floods (GDACS, JTWC, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Heavy rainfall, caused by the passage of Tropical Depression KAJIKI is affecting Vietnam, triggering floods and landslides. As of 4 September, media report 1 fatality, 1 person missing and another injured in Quang Binh Province (central Vietnam). Many areas of Huong Hoa and Dakrong Districts (Quang Tri Province) remain isolated by the floods, while the population has been evacuated to safer places. A Dam in Huong Son (Ha Tinh Province) was preventively opened, causing flooding in surrounding villages. Several warnings for flash flood and landslides are in effect for central Vietnam. Heavy rain will continue to affect Vietnam over 4-5 September, as KAJIKI moves north-east in South China Sea.