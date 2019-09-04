04 Sep 2019

Vietnam - Floods (GDACS, JTWC, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

Heavy rainfall, caused by the passage of Tropical Depression KAJIKI is affecting Vietnam, triggering floods and landslides. As of 4 September, media report 1 fatality, 1 person missing and another injured in Quang Binh Province (central Vietnam). Many areas of Huong Hoa and Dakrong Districts (Quang Tri Province) remain isolated by the floods, while the population has been evacuated to safer places. A Dam in Huong Son (Ha Tinh Province) was preventively opened, causing flooding in surrounding villages. Several warnings for flash flood and landslides are in effect for central Vietnam. Heavy rain will continue to affect Vietnam over 4-5 September, as KAJIKI moves north-east in South China Sea.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.