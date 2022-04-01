Vietnam: Floods - Final Report, Operation n° MDRVN020

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 6 October 2020, the central region of Viet Nam experienced prolonged, heavy rains that caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides in eight provinces in the country. This was due to the combination of numerous weather systems – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combining with cold air as well as tropical storms LINFA and NANGKA. This part of the country was also hit by additional nine cyclonic storms with the final one being Typhoon Vamco, which caused landfall on 15 November 2020.

People had suffered heavy losses caused by natural disasters in 2020 including damage of people, shelters and properties. 357 dead or missing (291 fatalities, 66 missing people) and 876 injured. 511,172 submerged houses, 3,429 collapsed houses, 333,084 damaged houses/ roofs blown away. These storms and floods happened in a row are considered the most terrible disaster which hit the Central Viet Nam in the past 100 years.

Floods wreaked havoc on infrastructure, including highways, schools, health institutions, and community centres. Over 360 schools were flooded or destroyed, over two million cattle lives were lost, and 30,000 hectares of agricultural productivity were devastated, according to reports. The distribution of aid in the aftermath of the floods was hampered by substantial damage to public transit systems. More than 165 kilometres of national highway, 801 kilometres of local roads, and three bridges were severely damaged, according to VNDMA. Due to the loss of electricity in many of the impacted areas, communication was restricted, with 3,125 electric poles collapsing or breaking (VNDMA). Total loss was estimated around VND 35,180,997,000 (approximately CHF 1,425,313) reported on 15 November 2020.