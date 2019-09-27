Vietnam: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) update n° 2 DREF n° MDRVN018

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In August 2019, several provinces in the center, central highlands and south of Vietnam were impacted by floods following torrential rain. The worst affected provinces have been Kien Giang followed by Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Dac Nong. Other provinces affected include Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Dong Nai, Binh Thuan and Binh Phuoc. (Click here for the map of affected areas). According to the latest report issued by the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (NCDPC), there have been 11 deaths, one (1) missing, five (5) people injured and over 1,985 people evacuated. In total, 12,307 houses have been flooded. In addition, households have lost livestock, gardens and other assets.

Flooding of the Cam Ly river in Lam Dong peaked on the evening of 8 August 2019 at 834.25m, exceeding all previous records of 0.28m. While the water level in the river dropped slightly to 830.41m on the following day, it remains at dangerous levels. Flooding of the Dong Nai river at peaked on 9 August 2019 was at 114.10m.

Due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, in the central highlands and in the southern provinces, it continued raining on 11 August 2019 in some places with heavy and scattered rain with thunderstorms (rainfall of 10-30mm / 24h, with place on 50mm / 24h); particularly, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai provinces have experienced heavy rain (rainfall of 30-60mm / 24h). Since 12 August 2019, rain in the central highlands and southern regions has decreased. Numbers of those affected and damage to property in nine provinces are provided as follows: