Vietnam: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRVN020

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The central region of Vietnam has been experiencing prolonged heavy rain since 6 October 2020. This is due to the combination of numerous weather systems – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combining with cold air as well as tropical storms Linfa and Nangka. Tropical Storm Linfa made landfall in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces in Central Vietnam in the morning of 11 October 2020 and brought along 150 to 300 millimeters of rain. Tropical Storm Nangka made landfall in the morning of 14 October 2020 in the northern provinces of Vietnam which brought along a further 150 millimeters of rain. On 16 October 2020, another tropical depression (Tropical Depression INVEST 94W) made landfall in the central provinces of Vietnam. The tropical depression had weakened into a low-pressure area and dissipated after landfall.

As of 19 October 2020, only about 25,000 people continue to stay in evacuation places set up by local authorities mostly in Quang Binh province. In the other provinces, where flood waters have receded, people have returned to their homes with rehabilitation now underway. According to the initial needs assessment and report from the NCDPC, at least 712 houses were destroyed while 170,000 were inundated.

The constant heavy rain due to the combination of these weather systems had caused water levels in rivers to rise rapidly. Consequently, large-scale floods appeared in the provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, with major floods concentrated in places from Quang Binh to Quang Nam province. Flood on medium and small rivers in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue provinces all reached alert Level 2 or 3 and even above Level 3. Particularly, historical floods occurred on Hieu River (Quang Tri province) and Bo river (Thua Thien Hue province). In certain areas, it was reported that the flood waters had exceeded the previous historical high recorded in 1999. Click here to see the map of affected areas.

Close to a million people have been severely affected by flooding in central Vietnam. At least 55 people lives have been lost due to the floods. Hundreds of thousands of people have been cut off by the floodwater and are now in desperate needs of emergency relief, such as emergency shelter, safe drinking water, food and livelihood income support.

The floods have made the situation in Vietnam worse as the country is grappling with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The swift response of the Vietnam government helped to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases are less than 1,500 and less than 40 people have succumbed to the disease, since the first case was reported on 23 January 2020. As an auxiliary to the government and an active member of the National Steering Committee for Countering COVID-19 Response and Prevention, VNRC worked with the Ministry of Health and the Centre for Tropical Disease Control (CDC) in responding to COVID-19. VNRC conducted trainings on Epidemic Control for Volunteers, conducted public awareness raising through distribution of IEC materials and messaging through various media channels, distributed personal protective equipment such as face-masks, soaps, sanitisers and most importantly provided cash-grants to support nearly 1,000 vulnerable households as well as delivered subsidised items of daily use through their innovative low-cost humanitarian markets. Since the end of August, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 and the government has considerably eased social distancing measures. Although the advisory to use personal protective measures like using facemasks, sanitisers and handwashing are still applicable, it is not compulsory. However, the strict lockdown and social distancing measures put in place to control the spread of infections, the pandemic has affected the income levels and livelihoods of the most vulnerable sections of the population. These floods will exacerbate the drop in income and livelihoods. The atypical weather cycle in the Mekong Region is overwhelming the resilience of the community, exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority that the floods and storms situation in these provinces is very serious and complicated, which calls for the whole society to join hands to support disaster – ridden people to overcome consequences of natural disasters taking into consideration of exhausted capacity as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Numbers of affected and damage to property in ten provinces are provided as follows Initial needs assessments conducted by VNRC indicated that people have experienced damage to their houses and crops as well as loss of household items and livelihood assets. Households were identified to urgently need assistance to meet their immediate needs including food, water, recovery shelter materials and the replacement of assets.