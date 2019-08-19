Vietnam: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRVN018

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Several provinces in the center, central highlands and south of Vietnam have been impacted by floods following torrential rain over a number of days. The worst affected provinces are Kien Giang followed by Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Dac Nong. Other provinces affected include Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Dong Nai, Binh Thuan and Binh Phuoc. (Click here for the map of affected areas)

According to a recent report issued by the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (NCDPC), there have been 11 deaths, one (1) missing, five (5) people injured and over 1,985 people evacuated. In total 12,307 houses have been flooded.

In addition, households have lost livestock, gardens and other assets.

Flooding of the Cam Ly river in Lam Dong peaked on the evening of 8 August 2019 at 834.25m, exceeding all previous records by 0.28m. While the river level dropped slightly to 830.41m on the following day, it remains at dangerous levels.

Flooding of the Dong Nai river at peaked on 9 August 2019 at 114.10m.

Due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, on 11 August 2019, in the central highlands and in the southern provinces, it has continued raining, in some places with heavy and scattered rain with thunderstorms (popular rainfall 10-30mm / 24h, with place on 50mm / 24h); particularly, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai provinces have heavy rain (rainfall of 30-60mm / 24h). From 12 August 2019, rain in the central highlands and southern regions tends to decrease.