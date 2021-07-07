Vietnam: Floods - Emergency appeal n° MDRVN020 Operation update n°4 (07 July 2021)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

According to VNDMA, as of 21 December 2020, people had suffered heavy losses caused by natural disasters in 2020 including damage of people, shelters and properties:

• People: 357 dead or missing (291 fatalities, 66 missing people, of which: storm 25; flood 108; landslide 132; tornado/ hail 54; other natural disasters 38) and 876 injured.

• Shelters: 511,172 submerged houses, 3,429 collapsed houses, 333,084 damaged houses/ roofs blown away.

• Agriculture: 144 thousand hectares of rice and 54 thousand hectares of crops were damaged; 51,923 cattle and 4.11 million poultry died/swept away.

• Irrigation: 787 kilometres of dikes and canals, 272.5 kilometres of coastline were eroded and damaged; Estimated economic damage worth more than VND 37,400 billion (VND 32,900 billion caused by storms and floods in Central Vietnam).

As an auxiliary to the government and an active member of the National Steering Committee for Countering COVID- 19 Response and Prevention, VNRC worked with the Ministry of Health and the Centre for Tropical Disease Control (CDC) in responding to COVID-19.

At the time of this update, Viet Nam has reported a total of 17,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 81 deaths since the first case was reported on 23 January 2020. The pandemic has spread to 51 out of 64 provinces throughout the country with current travel restrictions in three provinces of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Ho Chi Minh city. As per the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) around 7.8 million workers lost their jobs or were furloughed due to the pandemic.