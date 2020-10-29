Vietnam: Floods - Emergency appeal n° MDRVN020

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 3.9 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Viet Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) to deliver assistance to and support the immediate and early recovery needs of 160,000 people for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), disaster risk reduction, community engagement and accountability as well as protection, gender and inclusion. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available as Typhoon Molave is predicted to make landfall in Central Viet Nam on 28 October 2020, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour. As more information becomes available about the impact of the typhoon and floods, this appeal might be revised to increase the number of people affected who need to be assisted, increase activities or the number of volunteers, extend the timeframe or enlarge the geographic scope.

Like most countries around the world, Viet Nam’s economy was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and millions of people suffered from a loss of livelihood due to the pandemic. As COVID-19 continued to spread, Viet Nam kept preventive measures in place, including tight border controls, to prevent a second wave of outbreak. After more than three months without local transmission of COVID-19, a new case was recorded in late July in Da Nang relaunching government-led contact tracing and surveillance. By the end of July 2020, 43 new COVID-19 cases tied to the Da Nang outbreak had been recorded and localized lockdown measures were imposed. The second wave of COVID-19 spread to 15 cities/provinces and generated 551 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Viet Nam.

As of 27 October 2020, almost 60 days have gone by since the last reported community transmitted case of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health have confirmed a total of 1,169 COVID-19 cases of which 1,023 have recovered and 35 deaths caused by the virus.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

6 October 2020: The central region of Viet Nam has been experiencing prolonged heavy rain.

11 October 2020: Tropical storm Linfa made landfall in central Viet Nam.

13 October 2020: Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control released National Appeal for flood-affected people.

14 October 2020: Tropical Storm Nangka made landfall in north Viet Nam.

19 October 2020: The Government of Viet Nam convened a meeting with Disaster Management partners to discuss and coordinate international support.

19 October: DREF Operation approved for VNRC.

20 - 23 October 2020: Three teams coordinated by Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), conducted damage assessment and needs analysis in the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai. VNRC were part of the assessment team.

VNDMA and UN Residence Coordinator convened a meeting with all partners to share the joint assessment team report findings and proposed plan of action to support affected population.

28 October 2020: Typhoon Molave predicted to hit central Viet Nam, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour.

28 October 2020: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for CHF 3.9 million Swiss francs to assist 160,000 people.