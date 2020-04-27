Vietnam - Floods (DG ECHO, NCHMF, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 April 2020)

Heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms have been affecting north and central Vietnam (particularly Ha Giang, Son La, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, and Quang Binh Provinces) since 22 April, triggering floods and causing casualties and damage. As of 27 April media report 3 fatalities, 13 injured people across Ha Giang, Son La, and Yen Bai Province and approximately 6,000 damaged houses throughout the affected Provinces. The worst affected is the Ha Giang Province, with more than 1,250 damaged houses. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most of the country, from central-north to south Provinces. Moderate rain is also forecast over northwest provinces.