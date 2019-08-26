26 Aug 2019

Vietnam - Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, Viet Nam Red Cross Society) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Several provinces in the centre, central highlands and south of Vietnam were impacted by floods following torrential rain over 8-10 August. 11 died, over 1,980 people were evacuated and 12,307 houses were flooded.
  • The Vietnamese National Red Cross responded by distributing emergency cash, household kits, water purification tablets and mobilising volunteers to help evacuate people to higher ground. They also conducted disease prevention and hygiene promotion sessions as well as cleaning up the affected area.
  • The Vietnamese Red Cross operation is supported by the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) through the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) with co-funding from DG ECHO. The aim is to meet the immediate needs of 4,400 of the most vulnerable affected households (17,600 people).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.