Vietnam - Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, Viet Nam Red Cross Society) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Several provinces in the centre, central highlands and south of Vietnam were impacted by floods following torrential rain over 8-10 August. 11 died, over 1,980 people were evacuated and 12,307 houses were flooded.
- The Vietnamese National Red Cross responded by distributing emergency cash, household kits, water purification tablets and mobilising volunteers to help evacuate people to higher ground. They also conducted disease prevention and hygiene promotion sessions as well as cleaning up the affected area.
- The Vietnamese Red Cross operation is supported by the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) through the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) with co-funding from DG ECHO. The aim is to meet the immediate needs of 4,400 of the most vulnerable affected households (17,600 people).