Vietnam - Floods in Central Provinces (DG ECHO, Floodlist, Government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2020)
- Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides in central Viet Nam. Many areas of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang have been submerged and cut off.
- Local authorities had to evacuate 3,250 households (10,994 residents) to out of dangerous areas, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. At least 37 communes have been submerged due to torrential rains and floods in the central region.
- The Disaster Management Authority (DMA) of Vietnam reported that at least 8 people have died or are missing after days of heavy rainfall in central parts of the country.
- Warnings on landslides and flash floods as well as flooding in lowland areas have been issued in different parts of the country.
- The Copernicus EMS was activatedd in rapid mapping mode (EMSR469) on 7 October, in order to support the damage assessment for the affected area.