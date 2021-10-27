Viet Nam
Vietnam - Floods and tropical depression TWENTYSIX ( GDACS, VDMA, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2021)
- Heavy rain has hit central Vietnam since 22 October, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected Provinces are Quang Ngai and Quang Nam.
- According to media reports, at least one person has died, 7,000 people have been evacuated and more than 16,400 houses have been flooded across the aforementioned Provinces.
- Meanwhile, tropical depression TWENTYSIX made landfall over Khanh Hoa Province (central-southern Vietnam) on 26 October night (UTC), very close to Nha Trang City, bringing heavy rain and strong winds over the affected area.
- On 27-28 October, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in the area from Thua Thien Hue Province to Khanh Hoa Province, in Central Highlands and South Central Regions. Moderate rain is expected over the North Central, Central and Northeast Regions.