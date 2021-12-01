Vietnam - Floods and landslides (VNMHA, VDMA, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 December 2021)

Since the past few days, heavy rain has been affecting central-southern Vietnam, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA), at least four people have died due to flood events, two in Dak Lak Province, one in Binh Dinh Province and another in Kon Tum Province.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports 2,500 displaced and 100,000 affected people following flood and landslide events in Binh Dinh Province. Furthermore, 380 people have been displaced and almost 4,900 affected across the Provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen and Kon Tum.