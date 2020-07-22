Vietnam - Floods and landslides (Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2020)

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain continue to affect northern Provinces over the last few days, resulting in an increasing number of fatalities. According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, as of 22 July, 5 people died, 2 were injured and several roads and infrastructure were flooded. National authorities deployed 700 soldiers, 3 boats and 4 excavators to help those affected in the most affected Province of Ha Giang. On 22-23 June, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across most parts of the country, including the northern Provinces and Hanoi area. The warning for floods, flash floods and landslides across the most northern Provinces, issued by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological, stands at Level 1.