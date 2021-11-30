Vietnam - Floods and Landslides (Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2021)

In the past days, heavy rain generated floods and landslides in the Central and Central Highlands Regions of Vietnam, resulting in casualties.

According to national authorities and media, two people died and about 217 households have been evacuated across Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh Provinces. Several communities in Quang Nam have been isolated due to landslides and flooding.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast for central Vietnam, including the affected Regions.