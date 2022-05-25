Vietnam - Floods and landslides (VDMA, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2022)

Since 22 May, heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Vietnam, causing floods and landslides, which have resulted in casualties.

According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA), two people died, and four others were injured due to several landslide events in Tuyen Quang Province, while one person died after floods occurred in Hoa Binh Province. Additionally, around 250 houses were damaged, as well as a number of road sections and more than 9,300 hectares of cropland.