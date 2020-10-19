Viet Nam
Vietnam - Floods and landslides update (UN Vietnam, Government of Vietnam, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)
- From 6 October, heavy rain has been affecting central Vietnam, triggering floods and landslides and leading to at least 84 fatalities and 32 missing people, as reported by UN Vietnam, and national authorities.
- On 18 October, a landslide occurred in Quang Tri Province (central Vietnam), killing at least 20 people and 27 others are missing. About 147 houses and more than 70 schools have been damaged or destroyed. At least 12,000 residents have been displaced and nearly 45,000 households remain affected in Quang Tri.
- Almost 1,000 people and 150 vehicles have been deployed to continue with search and rescue operations.
- Over the next 24 hours, locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over central southern Vietnam.
- DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and exploring the possibility of awarding funds to assist affected people.