Vietnam – Floods and landslides (UN OCHA, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 November 2020)

In October and November, several Provinces of central Vietnam have been affected by landslides and flooding, caused by the activity of multiple tropical cyclones in the area. UN OCHA reports that as of 20 November, 243 people have died or are missing. At least 1.5 million people have been directly affected by the disasters, and more than 600,000 houses have been flooded, damaged or destroyed. Humanitarian organisations are assisting the national government with disaster response, providing food, and relief items to the local population. On 27-28 November, more heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over central Vietnam, from Thanh Noa to Binh Thuan Provinces.