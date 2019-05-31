31 May 2019

Vietnam - Floods and landslides (NCHMF, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rain has been affecting the northern part of the country, causing floods and triggering landslides.
  • According to media reports, as of 31 May at 8.00 UTC, at least three people died and several were injured. Moreover, at least 53 houses have been destroyed, infrastructure and crops have been severely damaged and important routes have been blocked by a number of landslides.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over the northern and central parts, while moderate rain is expected over the southern regions of the country.

