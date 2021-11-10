Vietnam - Floods and landslides (NCHMF, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Vietnam for the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides. The most affected Provinces are Kon Tum, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 74 people have been displaced, and up to 5,000 others have been affected. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over central and southern Vietnam.