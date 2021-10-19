Viet Nam
Vietnam - Floods and landslides (Government of Vietnam, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2021)
On 17-18 October, floods and landslides caused by heavy rain were reported across northern and central Provinces of Vietnam, resulting in casualties.
According to national authorities and media reports, three people died, four others were injured and one person is missing. One of the most affected areas includes the Province of Quang Binh (central Vietnam), where up to 1,903 residents across seven towns and districts were evacuated. In addition, more than 1,300 houses have been damaged by floods and at least 25 localities have been isolated.
Floods and landslides have blocked many main roads across central and north Vietnam, and power outages were reported in Thua Thien-Hue Province (central Vietnam).
On 19-20 October, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and north Vietnam.