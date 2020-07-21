Viet Nam
Vietnam - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, NCHMF, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2020)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern parts of the country, particularly the Ha Giang Province, over the last three days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to media, as of 21 July, two people have died and one person has been injured in Hoang Su Phi district due to a landslide. At least ten houses have been damaged, 18 hectares of crops have been flooded and the hydropower plant in Quan Ba district completely stopped operating.
On 21-22 June heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the northern provinces.
The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting issued a level 1 warning for floods, flash floods and landslide due to heavy rain across the provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang and Bac Kan, Son La, Hòa Bình, and Thái Nguyên. Local steering committees on natural disaster prevention and control are preparing staff and equipment as well as evacuation plans in high-risk areas.