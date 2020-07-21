Vietnam - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, NCHMF, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2020)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern parts of the country, particularly the Ha Giang Province, over the last three days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media, as of 21 July, two people have died and one person has been injured in Hoang Su Phi district due to a landslide. At least ten houses have been damaged, 18 hectares of crops have been flooded and the hydropower plant in Quan Ba district completely stopped operating.

On 21-22 June heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the northern provinces.