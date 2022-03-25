Vietnam - Floods and landslides ( ADINet, NCHMF Vietnam, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2022)

Heavy rainfall has affected northern Vietnam over the past few days, triggering landslides, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected Provinces are Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, and Cao Bang.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person has been injured in Bac Kan while 225 people have been affected as well as 45 houses across the aforementioned Provinces.