Viet Nam
Vietnam - Flash floods (NCHMF, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern Vietnam (in particular Lao Cai, Ha Giang and Yen Bai Provinces) since 16 April, causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 19 April, three fatalities and 36 damaged houses across Minh Luong Commune (Van Ban District, Lao Cai Province). A number of damaged houses were also reported across Ha Giang Province.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over northern Vietnam, including the already affected Provinces.