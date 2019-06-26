Vietnam - Flash floods (DG ECHO, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jun 2019
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Vietnam, particularly the districts of Muong Te, Sa Pa and Nam Nhun (northern Lai Châu Province) since 24 June, causing flash floods and triggering landslides.
- According to media reports, as of 26 June, one person died and three are missing. At least 20 houses have been flooded, several roads, including the national highway and the provincial highway, have been damaged by landslides and a bridge collapsed.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected province.