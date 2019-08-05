05 Aug 2019

Vietnam - Flash Floods and landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Aug 2019

  • Following Tropical Cyclone Wipha's passage, heavy rainfall and strong winds have affected several provinces of northern Vietnam, causing flash floods and triggering landslides.

  • According to media reports, five people died and 14 are still missing. At least 100 houses have been destroyed, 200 damaged and roads flooded. 500 soldiers and police officers have been deployed to assist in the response.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected area.

