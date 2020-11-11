Vietnam – Flash floods and landslides (DG ECHO, VNDMA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2020)

Following the tropical cyclones' activities that have been affecting most parts of the country over the past month, flash floods and landslides have been reported across Quang Ngai Province (central Vietnam). According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, 2 people were killed, one person has been injured, 9,495 people have been evacuated, more than 500 people affected and 31 houses damaged or destroyed. In the meanwhile, tropical cyclone ETAU made landfall over Khánh Hòa Province (south-central Vietnam) on 10 November, approximately 250 km south of Quang Ngai Province. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across central and central-northern Provinces.