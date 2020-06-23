Vietnam: Fall Armyworm Update (June 19, 2020)

Fall armyworm (FAW) was detected in Vietnam in 2019 and infected over 35,000 hectares of corn during the 2019 corn planting seasons. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), research institutes, and industry stakeholders put in place a series of recommendations and technical seminars to combat FAW. In 2020, Vietnam has seen a reduction in heavily affected areas as well as an increase in planting of insect-resistant biotech corn varieties, although the FAW threat remains.