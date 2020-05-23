Vietnam - Drought and Saltwater Intrusion Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF operation n° MDRVN019 Operation update n° 2 (13 May 2020)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update is issued to inform stakeholders of the DREF operation’s new proposed interventions as a result of the needs assessment which was carried out by VNRC during the second half of March 2020, as well as the development of the situation. It is noted that this is a slow onset disaster that has impacted over one million people in the 13 provinces and this situation has worsened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest needs assessments conducted by VNRC in March 2020 have highlighted the need for the National Society to provide people affected by drought and salt intrusion with water supply and livelihoods support through cash grants.

VNRC has officially requested a second DREF allocation to address these needs, which are outline in the plan below.

Two additional provinces (Ca Mau and Kien Giang) have been added to this Plan of Action due to the situation analysis and the needs assessment supported by American Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross.

The late submission of this request is due to the nationwide lockdown from 1 to 23 April 2020 as result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led to some delay in the implementation of the first allocation. In the meantime, VNRC at all levels has shifted its efforts to the pandemic combat during the past three months from February to April.

The major donors and partners of the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, German, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as DG ECHO and Blizzard Entertainment, Mondelez International Foundation, and Fortive Corporation and other corporate and private donors. The IFRC would like to extend thanks to all for their generous contribution.