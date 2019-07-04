04 Jul 2019

Vietnam, China - Tropical depression (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, NCHMF, CMA, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original

After passing over Hainan Island (southern China), Tropical Depression MUN made landfall in Thái Bình Province (Red River Delta region, Vietnam) on the evening of 3 July.

On 4 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 40 km south-east of Hanoi, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h. It is expected to move further north-west before dissipating.

Heavy rain may still affect Hanoi, northern Vietnam and south-west areas of China.

