Vietnam, China - Tropical depression (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, NCHMF, CMA, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)
After passing over Hainan Island (southern China), Tropical Depression MUN made landfall in Thái Bình Province (Red River Delta region, Vietnam) on the evening of 3 July.
On 4 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 40 km south-east of Hanoi, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h. It is expected to move further north-west before dissipating.
Heavy rain may still affect Hanoi, northern Vietnam and south-west areas of China.