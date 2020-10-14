Vietnam, China, Laos - Tropical Storm NANGKA (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, CMA, DBQG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 October 2020)

Tropical Storm NANGKA is moving west over the Gulf of Tonkin (north-western South China Sea) and on 14 October its center was located about 60 km east of the southern coast of Nam Dinh Province (northern Vietnam).

After the passage of NANGKA over Hainan Island (southern China), 2 people died and 4 are missing as a result of a capsized boat event. NANGKA is to make landfall over southern Nam Dinh Province on the morning of 14 October. In Cambodia, 7 provinces have been affected by flash floods, including Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Svay Rieng and Stung Treng. Rain and flash floods killed 11 people.

In Vietnam, severe flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the central region have left at least 29 people dead, 12 others missing and 200 000 houses affected. 17 construction workers and 13 rescue people are also missing following a landslide in Thua Thien Hue province.

Warnings for strong winds, high waves, and storm surge have been issued for coastal areas in the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for northern Vietnam on 14-16 October and for Hainan Island on 14-15 October.